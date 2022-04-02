News State NSW News Morrison and top Liberals name NSW candidates in bid to end bitter preselection wrangle
Updated:
Live

Morrison and top Liberals name NSW candidates in bid to end bitter preselection wrangle

With an election looming, Mr Morrison could not afford the NSW feud to continue. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A joint committee consisting of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Premier Dominic Perrottet and Liberals president Christine McDiven has stepped in to settle the bitter and longstanding NSW preselections wrangle.

Liberal candidates across nine NSW seats have been endorsed ahead of the upcoming federal election – an intervention many believe should have been a rank-and-file process has stirred divisions within the party.

The committee’s move came after Mr Morrison was accused of deploying public resources to help him win a long-running internal battle over Liberal Party preselections which included an audacious bid to have a case over the outstanding preselections heard in the High Court.

Heading the selection list is navy veteran and Pharmacy Guild of Australia executive Jerry Nockles, who will be the government’s candidate for the bellwether seat of Eden-Monaro in southern NSW.

Local real estate agent Courtney Nguyen will campaign in the western Sydney seat of Fowler, while businessman Wenjie Zhang will run in opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s electorate of Grayndler.

Finance professional Pradeep Pathi has been chosen by the Liberals to contest the inner western Sydney seat of Greenway.

The party’s candidate for Hughes, in Sydney’s south, is legal executive Jenny Ware, and finance specialist Vivek Singha will campaign in McMahon, the western suburbs seat held by Labor veteran Chris Bowen.

Nurse Katrina Wark will run in Newcastle, small business advocate Maria Kovacic will contest Parramatta and lawyer Katherine Deves will challenge independent Zali Steggall for Warringah.

Mr Morrison said in Hobart on Saturday he was pleased with the selections, especially the “great team of western Sydney women” the party would field as candidates.

The three committee members were granted authority to select and endorse their own preferred candidate for each seat.

-with AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Buy now pay later
‘Dangerous strategy’: Buy-now/pay-later grocery shopping sparks debt fears
Travel insurance
‘Get cover as soon as you book’: Australians skimping on travel insurance
property
‘It’s over’: The COVID property boom is ending as prices fall in Sydney and Melbourne
sweeteners
Do artificial sweeteners give you cancer? A new study says maybe
Australia to sign free trade deal with seventh-largest trading partner India
Books
From a hearty cookbook to chilling crime: Eight new books to keep you turning pages