Celeste Grace is the seventh child for Dominic and Helen Perrottet. Photo: Instagram
New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet and his wife Helen have announced the birth of their seventh child – a girl named Celeste Grace.

The new arrival is the couple’s sixth daughter – they also have a son – and was born on Wednesday night.

The premier posted news of the birth on his Instagram page.

“Here she is! Helen and I are absolutely thrilled to welcome our beautiful baby girl, Celeste Grace Perrottet, born last night,” Mr Perrottet wrote.

“Both Mum and baby are doing well.

“She’s looking forward to being kissed and cuddled, fought over and cherished by her big brother and sisters.

“Special thanks to the incredible midwives who were with us every step of the way.”

 

