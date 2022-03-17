Live

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is taking two-and-a- half weeks paternity leave to care for his growing brood after his wife gave birth to their seventh child.

Helen Perrottet gave birth to a baby girl named Celeste Grace on Wednesday night at a Sydney hospital.

“Celeste and Helen are doing great and Celeste’s six siblings are over the moon,’ Mr Perrottet said.

“From today (Thursday), I am taking leave to spend time with Helen and the kids as we all adjust to welcoming a new child to our family.”

Paul Toole will be acting premier until Mr Perrottet returns to work on April 4.

Mr Perrottet will seek a pair from the opposition for the parliamentary sitting period from March 22 until March 31.

“Given the current flood emergency I will continue to receive briefings on the response and recovery work and remain ready to return to official duties immediately should the need arise,” he said.

Mr Perrottet posted news of the birth on his Instagram page, saying mum and baby were doing well. Celeste Grace is the couple’s sixth daughter.

“She’s looking forward to being kissed and cuddled, fought over and cherished by her big brother and sisters,” he said.

“Special thanks to the incredible midwives who were with us every step of the way.”