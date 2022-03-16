News State NSW News Seventh NSW case of Japanese encephalitis
Updated:
Live

Seventh NSW case of Japanese encephalitis

Japanese encephalitis
NSW Health is warning people to avoid mosquito bites by covering skin, and using repellents. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A woman has become the seventh person to be diagnosed with Japanese encephalitis in NSW.

The woman in her 40s is from the Berrigan area in the Riverina region, NSW Health said on Wednesday.

She was treated in hospital before being discharged and is recovering at home.

NSW Health is urging the community to stay vigilant and take precautions against mosquito bites.

The virus is spread by mosquitoes and can infect animals and humans.

The virus can’t be transmitted between humans and can’t be caught by eating pork or other pig products.

There is no specific treatment for JE, which can cause severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness in some cases.

The best thing people can do to protect themselves and their families against JE is to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.

Follow Us

Live News

Scott Morrison
PM Scott Morrison faces Supreme Court challenge on party takeover
Queen
The Queen has pulled out of another major event as Philip’s memorial service fast approaches
private-health-raise
Private health insurance costs slow during the pandemic
carbon levy
Michael Pascoe: Scott Morrison set precedent for carbon levy
Covid-19
Colder weather will likely lead to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but don’t panic just yet
Hot cross buns
Get ready for Easter: Choice names Australia’s best hot cross buns