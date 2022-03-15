One dead in Sydney boarding house fire

Live

One person has died and a man is fighting for life in hospital after a fire in a boarding house in Sydney’s inner west.

Police were called to the blaze about 1am on Tuesday at the boarding house on the corner of Probert and Albermarle streets, in Newtown.

A body was found inside the building and is yet to be formally identified.

Eight residents were able to escape the fire, with three of them taken to hospital. They included a man in his 80s, who is in a critical condition.

Seven paramedic crews were sent to the blaze, with paramedic Braden Robinson saying there were serious concerns for the welfare of the residents inside the property. Several of them remain unaccounted for.

“We treated a number of patients for various injuries including burns and smoke inhalation, three of which required hospitalisation,” he said.

NSW Fire and Rescue Superintendent Adam Dewberry said the cause of the fire was unknown and there were concerns the building could collapse.

“It is very unstable,” he told Sydney Radio 2GB.

Police are trying to establish the whereabouts of all the building’s residents.

Several neighbouring properties were also evacuated, with no other reports of injuries.