News State NSW News Patient critical after NSW chopper crash
Updated:
Live

Patient critical after NSW chopper crash

NSW chopper crash
Five people are being treated by paramedics after a helicopter crash in the NSW Snowy Mountains. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Five people are being treated by paramedics, with one in a critical condition, after a helicopter crash in the NSW Snowy Mountains region.

NSW Ambulance was called to Wilsons Valley in the Kosciuszko National Park just before noon on Friday after reports a helicopter had crashed near the Guthega power station.

One patient was critical with neck and back injuries. Three others were in a stable condition with limited injuries.

The condition of a fifth patient was still being assessed on Friday afternoon.

Ambulance road crews and rescue helicopters were sent to the remote scene and were assessing how to transport the patients to hospital.

A critical care doctor and paramedic have also been sent, while paramedics are working to winch patients to safety.

– AAP

Topics:

NSW
Follow Us

Live News

flood funding
Govt denies flood funding allocation ‘political’
home renovation
Six simple tips to save money on your home renovation
First high-level talks between Ukraine and Russia as ‘atrocities’ against civilians intensify
Market Wrap
Market Wrap: The top five events that happened in markets this week
Camilla
‘My fictional alter ego’: Camilla meets the actor who played her in The Crown
defence forces
Defence forces face an uphill battle to realise troop boost