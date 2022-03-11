Patient critical after NSW chopper crash

Live

Five people are being treated by paramedics, with one in a critical condition, after a helicopter crash in the NSW Snowy Mountains region.

NSW Ambulance was called to Wilsons Valley in the Kosciuszko National Park just before noon on Friday after reports a helicopter had crashed near the Guthega power station.

One patient was critical with neck and back injuries. Three others were in a stable condition with limited injuries.

The condition of a fifth patient was still being assessed on Friday afternoon.

Ambulance road crews and rescue helicopters were sent to the remote scene and were assessing how to transport the patients to hospital.

A critical care doctor and paramedic have also been sent, while paramedics are working to winch patients to safety.

– AAP