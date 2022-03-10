News State NSW News NSW virus cases spike to six-week high, four more deaths
The number of new COVID-19 cases in NSW has jumped by more than 3000 to 16,288. Photo: Getty
COVID cases in NSW have spiked to a six-week high, as the deaths of four more people are reported.

NSW Health reported 16,288 more virus infections on Thursday – a spike of more than 3000 on Wednesday’s tally.

It is the state’s highest daily total since 17,316 infections on January 27.

There are 991 people in hospital with the virus across NSW. They include 39 in intensive care.

NSW Health reports 56.3 per cent of eligible people have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly 80 per cent of children aged 12-15 have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48.1 per cent of five to 11-year-olds have had one jab.

-with AAP

