Two arrested over Mejid Hamzy murder
Police have arrested two men have been arrested over the murder of underworld figure Mejid Hamzy. Photo: AAP
Two men have been arrested over the execution-style murder of Sydney underworld figure Mejid Hamzy, who was gunned down two years ago.

The brother of Bassam Hamzy – the head of the Brothers 4 Life gang – was shot dead outside his Condell Park home in Sydney’s south-west on October 19, 2020.

The 44-year-old was found critically wounded by emergency services and died at the scene.

NSW Police believed the murder was part of the long-running turf war between the feuding Hamzy and Alameddine families.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Criminal Groups Squad and the NSW Crime Commission and South West Metropolitan Region established Strike Force Courier to investigate the killing.

Officers attached to Raptor Squad also helped with the investigation.

Since then, strike force detectives have charged two men – aged 38 and 44 – who remain before the courts.

Officers from the Tactical Operations Unit and South West Metropolitan Operations Support Group raided homes at East Hills, Panania, Bankstown and Padstow just before dawn on Thursday.

Several people were arrested and taken to Bankstown Police Station, where the two men are expected to be charged with murder.

Police will hold a press conference later on Thursday.

