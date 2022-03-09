News State NSW News NSW has 13,179 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
NSW has 13,179 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

nsw rapid tests
NSW has recorded 13,179 new COVID-19 cases and nine more virus-related deaths. Photo: Getty
NSW has reported another 13,179 COVID-19 cases and nine more virus-related deaths.

NSW Health reports there are 1038 people in hospital with the virus across the state, including 39 in intensive care.

Some COVID-19 testing clinics across NSW are closed due to flooding.

Some 56.1 per cent of eligible people in the state have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Amongst children, 79 per cent of those aged 12-15 years have had two doses, while 48 per cent aged five-11 years have had one dose.

Of the infections reported on Wednesday, 9546 were picked up by rapid antigen tests and the remainder from PCR tests.

