NSW virus cases spike, five more deaths

NSW has recorded 13,018 new COVID-19 cases. Photo: Getty
NSW has recorded 13,018 new COVID-19 cases and another five virus-related deaths, as mask rules are eased for primary school staff and childcare workers.

Tuesday’s tally is a significant jump from the 9017 infections confirmed on Monday.

The Health Department data gathered in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday also showed there were 1070 people in hospital with the virus in NSW, including 43 in intensive care.

Of the new infections reported on Tuesday, more than 9600 were picked up by rapid antigen tests. The rest came from PCR tests.

Some 55.8 per cent of eligible people in the state have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Amongst children, 79 per cent of those aged 12-15 years have had two doses, while 47.9 per cent aged five-11 years have had one dose.

