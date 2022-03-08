Flood toll rises, as NSW warned of ‘tough 48 hours’

Live

NSW’s flood crisis took another deadly turn on Tuesday morning, when two bodies were found.

The bodies are yet to be formally identified. But they are believed to be 67-year-old Hemalathasolhyr Satchithanantham and her 34-year-old son Bramooth, who were reported missing on Monday after their car was found in a stormwater canal at Wentworthville in Sydney’s west.

Emergency services were called to the Coopers Creek Canal at Wentworthville on Tuesday morning after reports a body had been sighted in the water. Underwater specialist police resources, police divers and the NSW State Emergency Service were brought in to help recover the bodies.

Eight people have now died in the floods that have hit NSW.

Confirmation of the find came as NSW residents were urged to brace for a “tough 24 hours” ahead of further torrential rain. Up to 80,000 people are already subject to evacuation orders in NSW, with further intense rain forecast across the state.

“It’s a tough 24 hours, or even 48 hours ahead … we saw widespread heavy rainfall [on Monday night] and, in some areas, intense life-threatening rainfall that brought devastating flash flooding to some suburbs, particularly around the Canterbury and Liverpool area,” the Bureau of Meteorology’s Dean Narramore said.

A low-pressure system off the mid-north coast has brought torrential rain to the Hunter and greater Sydney regions and is moving towards the South Coast.

The intense rain is causing minor to major flooding from the Queensland border down to the Victorian border – with the falls expected to get worse throughout Tuesday.

Mr Narramore said 100-200 millimetres had fallen between Sydney and Ulladulla since 9am Monday. Rain was still smashing the Hawkesbury, Nepean Valley and large areas of the Illawarra, extending all the way down to the South Coast, with up to another 150 millimetres expected in already drenched areas.

Some 60,000 people in 13 suburbs across Sydney’s south-west and west along the Georges River were ordered to evacuate as the rain fell on Monday night.

By Tuesday morning, there were 54 evacuation orders across the state, as well as 16 evacuation warnings and multiple flood warnings, current for vast swathes of NSW.

As the day went on, the NSW SES added more orders – for low-lying areas of Sussex Inlet, south of Wollongong on the south coast, and for Penrith and parts of Lower Portland.

SES Commissioner Carlene York said the primary areas of concern were Kempsey, Georges River, the Hawkesbury Nepean River, Wollongong, Shoalhaven, St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet.

“It’s very dangerous out there. There’s a lot of water on the roads and it’s prone to flash flooding as the heavy rains come,” she said.

The SES received more than 2500 calls for help in the past 24 hours and undertook around 200 flood rescues, mostly in Sydney.

Sydney has endured 16 consecutive days of rain and no reprieve from the deluge is expected until Wednesday.

The weather bureau has warned that saturated soil and swollen rivers could lead to landslides and flooding. Wind gusts of up to 90km/h are forecast, stretching south to the Illawarra region into Wednesday.

Mr Narramore said widespread heavy rain overnight brought “devastating flash-flooding to some suburbs”.

“It was a dangerous night through parts of southern and south-western Sydney,” he said.

“Travel is definitely dangerous today not only because of rainfall … Tonight we’ll see possible trees and power lines down and landslips and flooding of roads.

“It’s still dangerous times out there.”

Ms York warned residents to take evacuation orders seriously.

“There is no past history similar to this event. We’ve come out of the La Nina … the ground is saturated. The forecasts can never tell us exactly where the heavy rainfall is going to fall and the flow of the water has been quite dramatic,” she said.

“Listen to our orders and warnings, because your property may be affected even though it hasn’t been affected before.”

People in Camden were told to leave on Monday night after 80 millimetres of rain fell and the Nepean River flooded.

The SES later issued evacuation orders for Chipping Norton, Georges Hall, Picnic Point, Pleasure Point and Sandy Point as well as parts of Holsworthy, East Hills, Milperra, Moorebank and Warwick Farm.

People living in parts of Emu Plains, Penrith and Mulgoa in Sydney’s far west were told to prepare to evacuate.

Major flooding is occurring on the Macleay River, with parts of Kempsey in the north at risk of being inundated.

There is minor to moderate flooding in the Upper and Lower Hunter and major flooding on the Georges River in the Liverpool area.

The SES is warning river levels could rise along the Nepean and Hawkesbury rivers, potentially bringing “deep and dangerous flooding”.

Major flooding is occurring at Menangle, North Richmond, Wisemans Ferry and Putty Road.

Sydney Trains is asking commuters to avoid non-essential travel and allow extra travel time as it undertakes inspections to ensure the rail network remains safe amid the deluge.

