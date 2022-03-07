NSW confirms 9017 COVID cases, five deaths

Live

NSW has reported another 9017 COVID-19 cases and five more virus-related deaths as it dumps masks for primary school staff and childcare workers.

There are 1066 COVID patients in hospital across NSW, including 43 in ICU.

NSW Health reported on Monday that 55.8 per cent of eligible people had had COVID booster vaccines, while 79 per cent of people aged 12-15 have had two jabs.

Nearly half – 47.9 per cent – of children aged 5-11 have had one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Meanwhile, the last of mask mandates in schools have been scrapped, with childcare workers and teachers in primary schools no longer required to mask up at work from Monday.

As flood warnings were renewed for much of NSW’s east on Monday, authorities renewed calls to anyone isolating because of COVID to comply with orders to evacuate.

COVID-19 positive people arriving at flood evacuation centres must notify staff, wear a mask and physically distance from others.