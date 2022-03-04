NSW has two deaths, 9466 COVID-19 cases

Live

NSW has reported another 9466 COVID infections and two further deaths.

The number of positive cases announced on Friday was down by 1872 from Thursday, when 11,338 people tested positive to COVID-19.

There are 1000 people in hospital with COVID-19 in NSW, including 42 in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, anyone who tests positive to the virus and is isolating during the NSW floods emergency has been urged to still obey any orders to evacuate.

COVID-19 positive people arriving at flood evacuation centres must notify staff, wear a mask and physically distance from others.

-AAP