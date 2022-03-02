NSW virus cases top 10,000, five more deaths

Live

NSW has reported 10,650 cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths, bringing a second day of a significant uptick in infections.

Wednesday was the first time the state’s daily tally of infections topped 10,000 in two weeks.

There are 1072 people with the virus in hospital in NSW, 45 of them in intensive care.

NSW Health reports 54.5 per cent of eligible people have received booster shots of COVID vaccines, 79 per cent of people aged 12-15 have had two doses, and 47.6 per cent of children aged 5-11 have had one jab.

There were 8874 cases of the virus in NSW on Monday, and 5856 on Sunday.

Restrictions in the state have eased this week with the requirement to wear masks in offices ditched in a bid to encourage people to return to work in city centres.

Masks mandates in most indoor settings were dropped last Friday, and were lifted in schools on Monday.

Staff and students are no longer required to undertake twice-weekly rapid antigen tests.