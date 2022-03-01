‘Prepare now’: Dangerous weather heads for Sydney

Live

Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for at at least one man is feared dead after going missing in the floodwaters that have devastated northern NSW.

Dozens of people were rescued on Tuesday after spending the night on a bridge outside Lismore as floodwaters rose around them – while warnings for more heavy rain and dangerous weather spread as far south as the NSW south coast.

NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said people should expect more fatalities.

“I think that it is unrealistic that a disaster of this magnitude will mean that there are no lives lost,” she said.

About 50 people and five horses spent Monday night on Woodburn Bridge before their plight was revealed by news helicopters early on Tuesday.

The Richmond River at Woodburn was at 6.3 metres and rising when they were rescued.

“We had no capabilities to get them off in the dark so we just had to make sure that they bunkered down and we went in this morning and got them all out,” Woodburn State Emergency Services unit commander Ashley Slapp said.

Elsewhere helicopters and boats were on the way to rescue about 50 people from a “life-threatening” situation at Bungawalbin on Tuesdsay afternoon.

The rescues came as thousands of residents were displaced by devastating historic flooding in northern NSW and south-east Queensland on Monday. On Tuesday, NSW residents were warned to brace for more thunderstorms, heavy rain and damaging winds as the extreme weather moved south towards Sydney.

On Tuesday afternoon, a severe weather warning was issued for heavy rain and high winds along the NSW coast from Newcastle to Bega, which could cause widespread damage and flooding.

The weather bureau said the wild weather would hit on Tuesday night – with up to 200 millimetres of rain forecast to fall in some areas in six hours.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said high winds and hazardous surf conditions were also forecast, with flood warnings for several regions.

Authorities are monitoring the low-pressure system off the NSW coast, and expect it to affect several areas in Sydney’s west this week.

“We’re very interested in the Hawkesbury and Nepean area,” Mr Narramore said.

“We’re expecting moderate flooding, and a watch for moderate to possibly major flooding, but definitely moderate at this stage.”

The State Emergency Service put out a flood watch for the whole Sydney region, with the worst predicted for areas around the Upper Nepean River. Ms Cooke urged residents to prepare.

“People in Sydney and across the South Coast have time. The time to prepare is now,” she said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the weather system threatened much of Australia’s east coast.

“We will see it come into the central coast and Sydney. We are already experiencing elements of that right now, and particularly over the next 24 hours, we will then see that extend further into the south coast of NSW,” he said on Tuesday.

“We need to be continuing to be preparing ourselves for the impacts in those regions.”

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet urged people returning to work in Sydney’s CBD to be careful.

“It’s going to be a difficult week in our city, as we’ve seen those heavy rains go from the north. We’re seeing it in Sydney today and we’d expect that to go further south towards the back end of the week,” he said.

“We say to people across our city and across our state, look after yourself, follow the advice, stay safe and we’ll all get through.”

Mr Perrottet said the clean-up “and getting communities back on their feet will take weeks, months and years”.

“There’s still difficult times to go,” he said.

Back in Lismore, Mr Slapp said the flood situation was “devastating”. The Wilsons River peaked at a never-before-seen level above more than 14 metres in the town on Monday night.

“The capabilities of rescues have increased dramatically today, we have helicopters picking people up off roofs,” he said.

Rescuers in a flotilla of dinghies and inflatables have helped plucked stranded Lismore residents from rooftops and balconies of submerged homes.

SES spokesman Josh Clarke said helicopters and boats were being sent to about 50 people stranded at Bungawalbin, but getting them to safety could take some time.

“Crews will be there but we have to actually get down there and check that there’s no one in the roof cavity, and in some cases cut into the roof to make those rescues,” he told the ABC.

Towns across northern NSW, including Lismore and Ballina, are underwater and rivers are peaking even as the rain finally stops.

The unprecedented floods are much worse than anticipated, with 35,000 people ordered to evacuate their homes and another 310,000 warned to be ready to flee.

People in South Ballina were told it was too late to leave on Tuesday morning as floodwaters hit the northern coastal town.

The SES carried out 932 flood rescues across the northern rivers region in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Five helicopters were helping perform rescues in the Ballina region, along with 46 water rescue personnel and 500 volunteers.

The crisis has engulfed NSW’s north-east, with multiple major flood warnings including the Tweed, Richmond, Wilsons, Brunswick, Bellinger and Clarence rivers.

Disaster assistance is available in 17 local government areas. They are: Armidale, Ballina, Bellingen, Byron, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Glen Innes Severn, Hornsby, Kempsey, Kyogle, Lismore, Nambucca, Port Macquarie/Hastings, Richmond, Tenterfield, The Hills and Tweed.

-with AAP