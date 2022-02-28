News State NSW News Reward for info about NSW baby’s death
Reward for info about NSW baby’s death

jayleigh murray reward
A reward is being offered over the suspicious death of Jayleigh Murray in regional NSW in 2019. Photo: AAP
A $250,000 reward is being offered for information about the suspicious death of a baby in regional NSW nearly three years ago.

Eleven-month old Jayleigh Murray was found unresponsive at her home in Aldrin Avenue, Dubbo, about 6.20pm on June 6, 2019.

She was taken to Dubbo Base Hospital, before being flown to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, where she died on June 12.

An autopsy revealed Jayleigh suffered from non-accidental head trauma and other suspicious injuries before her death.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Binara to investigate her death.

Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty, hopes the reward will prompt people to speak with investigators.

“We cannot imagine what would lead someone to hurt such a beautiful, helpless little girl,” she said on Monday.

“Investigators believe there are people living in the community who hold the key to unlocking Jayleigh’s story.

“We need those people to be courageous and come forward with that information in tribute to a life ended so tragically early.”

NSW
