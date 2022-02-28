NSW poised to dump $75m of Russian assets

Live

NSW will divest itself of Russian assets in its investment funds, in a protest against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move will mean at least $75 million of Russian assets acquired by the NSW Generations Fund are sold.

“Putin’s illegal invasion has put at risk global security and he is personally responsible for the consequences of this war,” Treasurer Matt Kean said on Monday.

“My thoughts are with both the brave people of Ukraine and the Russian people protesting against Vladimir Putin, notwithstanding the risk of arrest.

“It is important at this time for liberal democracies to stand with Ukraine and stand up for our values.

NSW shadow treasurer Daniel Mookhey welcomed the decision.

“Vladimir Putin’s debt should never have been in NSW’s investment portfolio. Especially since he was using that money to build the army that is currently marching into Ukraine,” Mr Mookhey said.

The move came after the federal government said it would impose financial sanctions on eight Russian oligarchs. The government is also considering other measures that could be implemented globally.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg believes Russia could be kicked out of international forums such as the G20.