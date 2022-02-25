NSW has 7583 COVID cases, six deaths

Live

NSW has reported 7583 COVID-19 cases and six more deaths as mask mandates are eased across the state in most indoor settings.

There were 1144 patients in hospital in NSW with the virus on Friday, 64 of them in intensive care.

NSW Health reported 53.1 per cent of people 16 and older in NSW had received COVID booster shots, while 94.3 per cent have had two doses.

Masks longer be need to be worn in shops in NSW from Friday. They remain compulsory on public transport, at airports and on planes, as well as in hospitals, aged and disability care facilities.

Masks will also still be required to visit prisons and at indoor music festivals with more than 1000 people.

The highly anticipated easing of restrictions will be followed next week with high school students and staff no longer required to wear masks from Monday.

Parents will be allowed back on school campuses, year groups will be able to mix freely and assemblies and school camps return.

Staff and students will no longer be required to undertake twice-weekly rapid antigen tests, unless they have symptoms.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has said he hoped relaxing the rules would encourage workers to return to city offices to “breathe life back into” the CBD.

The easing of mask mandates came after the government on Thursday dismissed Labor claims of a “cabal of anti-vaxxers” among its MPs who have refused to get the jab, while the government has made it compulsory for frontline workers to be vaccinated.

Mr Perrottet said he was not aware of any unvaccinated Coalition MPs but expected members of parliament to be vaccinated.