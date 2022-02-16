NSW cases jump, 27 more COVID-related deaths

Live

There are 10,463 more COVID-19 cases in NSW and 27 deaths, as the government flags Sydney public transport will soon return to a regular timetable.

For the second consecutive day, cases of the virus jumped by more than 2000 and the number of people dying with the virus more than doubled overnight.

Hospitalisations have dropped by 105 to 1478, while there were 92 people in intensive care on Wednesday – four fewer than reported by NSW Health on Tuesday.

Nearly half the population – about 49.1 per cent of people – have received a booster shot statewide.

The state government has announced Sydney’s public transport services will return to a regular timetable at the end of the month when COVID-19 restrictions are expected to ease.

Transport Minister David Elliott said train services would return to a weekday timetable from February 28, to accommodate a rise in patronage with an expected return of people to the office.

Public transport has run on a reduced timetable since last month because of staff shortages caused by the COVID Omicron wave.

Virus restrictions, such as indoor mask mandates, remain in force until February 27. But the state government is keen to get workers back into offices when they lift.

In the past week, the number of people using rail services had climbed 7 per cent on to the previous week, with 541,905 average daily weekday trips made on Sydney Trains services, Mr Elliott said.

“This is a great sign, it shows customers have the confidence to jump on public transport as more people get back to major centres like Sydney’s CBD and Parramatta,” he told Sydney radio 2GB on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Matt Kean said small businesses that experienced a downturn over the summer could apply for a government support payment of up to $5000 a week through Service NSW.

The Small Business Support Program will provide cash to help businesses get through the COVID-19 outbreak and keep workers employed.