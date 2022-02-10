News State NSW News Another charge for Baluch over drug plot
Another charge for Baluch over drug plot

mostafa baluch bail
Accused drug-kingpin Mostafa Baluch has been slapped with one more charge. Photo: AAP
An accused drug-kingpin who sparked one of Australia’s biggest manhunts last year has been slapped with another charge.

Mostafa Baluch was caught hiding in the back of a luxury car in a truck at the Queensland-NSW border in November as he attempted to evade capture after weeks on the run.

The 34-year-old from Sydney’s northern beaches is now facing an additional charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, police said on Thursday.

It’s alleged he is part of a syndicate that plotted to import more than a billion dollars worth of cocaine, heroin and ice.

His dramatic arrest last year was the culmination of a weeks-long search after he allegedly removed an ankle monitor and went on the run.

Police allege Baluch was involved in an organised crime syndicate that conspired to import and distribute three tonnes of cocaine, potentially worth an estimated $900 million.

With help from US authorities, 1770 kilograms of cocaine was seized from vessels off the coast of Colombia in October 2020 and Ecuador in April 2021.

Five men have been charged so far over their alleged involvement in the syndicate.

But inquiries continue, and police say they’ve uncovered a further conspiracy to import up to 1600kg of heroin and ice, potentially worth up to $320 million.

Police say the plan involved shipping the drugs from Malaysia to Sydney concealed inside industrial toilet paper canisters.

A 59-year-old Sans Souci man has been charged with conspiracy to import commercial quantity of border-controlled drugs.

Both men are on remand and are next due to face Central Local Court on April 6.

