Another 14 deaths, 7437 COVID cases in NSW

Live

There are 7437 more cases of COVID-19 in NSW and another 14 deaths, as some hospitals begin addressing the backlog of non-urgent elective surgery.

Monday was the third consecutive day NSW had reported fewer than 10,000 cases – after the state recorded an average of close to 30,000 cases a day last month.

The number of deaths halved overnight and there were 456 fewer cases of the virus than reported on Sunday.

There are 2099 people with COVID in hospital in NSW – down 222 from Sunday. They include 137 in intensive care.

Non-urgent elective surgery will resume in NSW on Monday, with some public patients being treated in private facilities as well as some regional public hospitals.

Meanwhile, NSW parents who homeschooled their children during long-lockdowns in the state last year are eligible for a government-subsidised holiday.

One person from every eligible household will receive five $50 vouchers that can be used on accommodation or entertainment in the state until October.

The Parents vouchers work similarly to Dine and Discover vouchers and are available in the ServiceNSW app and service centres.

They’ll be joined by Stay NSW vouchers later in February, which will give everyone over 18 a $50 voucher to spend with approved accommodation providers.

“These vouchers are a double win: They encourage families to get out and enjoy the best of our state while also providing much needed income to businesses affected by the pandemic,” Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Sunday.

The Parents vouchers were “about thanking parents for their homeschooling efforts last year, helping make ends meet and supporting local businesses”.

The $50 vouchers can be combined up to $250 and can also be pooled with friends and family who are booking accommodation together.

Bookings made through third-party websites and travel agencies are not eligible however customers will be able to search for approved accommodation providers.

Treasurer Matt Kean said businesses such as overnight camp and music education providers affected by school COVID safety measures last year would have access to a $14 million grant program.

“The grants will provide eligible businesses and not for profit organisations one-off payments equal to 40 per cent of their decline in Term 4, 2021 turnover compared to previous years, up to $15,000,” Mr Kean said.

Some 43.5 per cent of the state has received a booster shot. However, close to 90 per cent of people are eligible, having received second doses more than three months ago.

About a million people have been advised to wait after catching coronavirus within the past six weeks, and 16- and 17-year-olds became eligible for the booster only on Friday.