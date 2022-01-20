News State NSW News Woman arrested after baby’s body found in freezer
A woman has been arrested in regional NSW after a baby's body was found in a home. Photo: AAP
A woman has been arrested after a baby’s body was found at a home in southern NSW.

Police searched the house in Corowa in the Murray River region on Wednesday night after hearing concerns about the child’s welfare.

When they found the infant’s body, they arrested the 40-year-old woman.

The body was located in a freezer, according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.

The woman was taken to Albury Police Station, where police say she is assisting with their inquiries.

The home is a crime scene and specialist officers are examining it.

-AAP

NSW
