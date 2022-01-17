NSW records 17 deaths, 29,504 COVID cases

Live

NSW has reported another 29,504 COVID-19 cases along with a further 17 virus-related deaths.

Hospital numbers continue to rise, with the state’s hospitals caring for 2776 COVID-19 patients on Monday – up 126 from Sunday.

Some 203 people are in intensive care with COVID-19, an increase of 12.

At the depths of the Delta outbreak last September, there were 244 COVID-infected people in intensive care in NSW.

Of the newly reported cases on Monday, 17,646 were traditional PCR tests and 11,858 were the results of at-home rapid tests reported to the government.

More than 1000 of the rapid test results were more than a week old, but newly reported through ServiceNSW.

The total number of positive results reported was 5156 fewer than the day before.

NSW Police will on Wednesday officially begin enforcing a $1000 fine for people who fail to report rapid results, although it remains to be seen how they will do so in practice.

Some 93.8 per cent of all eligible adults in NSW are double-dosed, while 26.1 per cent have also received a booster jab. Of children aged 5-11, 13.1 per cent are now single vaccinated.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant is expected to address the media on Monday morning, as Premier Dominic Perrottet announces new support for major events affected by the Omicron outbreak.

-AAP