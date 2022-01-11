NSW reports 25,870 virus cases, 11 deaths

Live

NSW has confirmed 25,870 more COVID cases and 11 deaths, as the state government wants to force residents to report positive at-home rapid test results.

The cases reported on Tuesday were detected from just over 71,000 PCR laboratory tests.

But NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant warned on Monday that daily case numbers were “conservative” because rapid test results were yet to be officially included.

This week, NSW will move to a dual reporting system for infections that includes positive, self-administered RAT results – reported through the ServiceNSW app – and the normal PCR results.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard told The Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday the government wants to mandate reporting of positive RAT results.

His department has sought advice from the Crown Solicitor’s Office on how it can be legally enforced.

“It comes with the added benefit that it might also open the door to federal financial assistance if you’re off work for the week. The bottom line is it is a must-do, even if there is no fine,” Mr Hazzard told the SMH.

“At the end of the day, it’s an obligation on all of us to make sure that we log in to the Service NSW app, particularly as it will give a clear picture of how the virus is moving through the community.”

On Monday, NSW has its its deadliest day of the pandemic, with 18 dead. They included a three-year-old boy who had significant underlying health conditions.

Another 11 deaths were reported on Tuesday, as virus-related hospital admissions again climbed, to 2186.

Some 170 people are in intensive care. About half of them are unvaccinated.

More than 78 per cent of children aged 12 to 15 are already fully vaccinated.

While the transition to a system that relies more heavily on rapid, at-home tests has been welcomed, the test kits remain in short supply in NSW.

The state government has ordered 100 million tests, which will begin arriving this week.

The state-procured tests are intended for schools, social housing, vulnerable, remote and Indigenous communities.

But Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Monday the rest of NSW could expect to see “a substantial amount of supply being available through private supply chains as well”.

