A large-scale search is under way in New South Wales’ central west for two children who went for a walk and never came back.

Emergency services were called about 5.45pm on Monday to a property in Kains Flat, about 35 kilometres northeast of Mudgee, following reports two children were missing.

They had gone for a walk about 2:30pm but had not returned, police were told.

Eli Jones, 14, is about 175cm tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt.

Hannah Jones, 12, is about 160cm tall with brown hair and is believed to be wearing a pink top.

Specialist officers from Police Rescue and the Dog Unit are searching for the pair, alongside paramedics, Rural Fire Service volunteers, the Westpac rescue chopper and other volunteers.

-AAP

Missing Persons New South Wales NSW Police
