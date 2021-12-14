NSW train strike action hits rail network

Live

Commuters are again facing disruption and delays on the NSW rail network as train workers take industrial action.

Workers are refusing to staff foreign-made trains as part of failed enterprise agreement negotiations between the the Rail, Tram and Bus Union and NSW Trains.

The action is affecting all lines, with about 75 per cent of services out of action on the network.

The disruption comes after train workers launched similar industrial action last week.

Sydney Trains chief executive Matt Longland said commuters needed to plan ahead.

“Around two-thirds of our train fleet won’t be operating due to this action,” he told Sydney radio 2GB on Tuesday.

“Trains will be operating much less frequently across the network and they will be more crowded than usual.”

RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens hoped the state government would come to the bargaining table.

“It’s disappointing that another week has passed, and there’s still no indication [of] the NSW government stepping in and doing the right thing,” Mr Claassens said in a statement on Monday.

“The NSW government has been refusing to commit to providing workers and commuters with basic guarantees around hygiene, safety and privatisation for many months now.”

As part of the EBA negotiations, the union wants an end to privatisation, safety standards maintained and a commitment to retaining current hygiene levels while not relying on contractors to provide it.

“No one likes industrial action. But we can’t allow our basic safety, hygiene and privatisation asks to go ignored,” Mr Claassens said.

“We’re very aware of the impact this will have on commuters, but we also know that not taking action will leave workers and commuters at risk.”

NSW TrainLink chief executive Dale Merrick previously said Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink officials had met unions for months and labelled the disruption as disappointing.