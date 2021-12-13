NSW has 536 COVID-19 cases, Qld opens

Live

There are 536 cases of COVID-19 in NSW and no more deaths as fully vaccinated people start returning to Queensland after nearly five months of being locked out.

With less than two weeks until Christmas, there were emotional reunions at Queensland airports as people welcomed loved ones after the requirement to quarantine was dropped on Monday.

Some 74,997 tests were reported in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday.

The double-dose vaccination rate of those 16 and older remains at 93.1 per cent, while 94.8 per cent of people have had first jabs.

There are 171 COVID patients in NSW hospitals, 24 of them in intensive care.

Some 81.4 per cent of teens aged 12-15 have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.7 per cent are fully jabbed.

Meanwhile, health authorities have warned some of the 24 cases of the virus linked to a Newcastle nightclub probably involve the Omicron variant.

NSW Health on Sunday night updated its advice for The Argyle House nightclub after further COVID-19 transmission at the venue.

Four people who partied at the club on Wednesday had the virus, and at least one is likely to have the Omicron variant.

The cases are linked to the outbreak that stemmed from a Sydney Harbour Cruise of 140 people on December 3.

All 680 people who checked into the Newcastle nightclub with a QR code between 9pm on Wednesday and 3am on Thursday are close contacts and must immediately get tested and isolate for seven days.

On Sunday, NSW confirmed 10 more cases of Omicron, taking the state’s total to 55.

NSW Health is battling to contain several large transmission events.

A trivia night at a Sydney pub sparked a cluster of cases, with at least 46 patrons testing positive after attending the Oxford Tavern in Petersham on November 30.

Other outbreaks of concern include the Albion Hotel at Parramatta and Cult Nightclub in Potts Point.

While health authorities are increasingly concerned about festive season celebrations and large gatherings, the wait time to receive a COVID-19 booster shot has been reduced.

It has been cut from six months to five, while Australians aged 18 and over can also get the Moderna vaccine as a booster jab.