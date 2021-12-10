NSW virus cases surge to post-lockdown high

Live

COVID cases in NSW have spiked to their highest level since lockdown lifted, with health authorities bracing for a further surge in cases fuelled by festive season celebrations.

Some 516 infections were detected from more than 90,000 tests on Thursday, but no new virus related deaths were reported.

It is the highest daily tally in NSW since October 9, two days before lockdown lifted.

NSW Health said on Friday it was concerned about the increased transmission in larger social venues such as pubs, clubs, and party settings.

“This includes recent outbreaks associated with the Golden Sheaf Hotel at Double Bay, the Oxford Tavern at Petersham and the Albion Hotel at Parramatta,” it said.

“The transmission in these types of settings is contributing to the increase in cases in NSW and we urge people not to attend social functions if they have any symptoms, even if mild.”

Pub alerts issued on Friday

Among the latest cases is a traveller whose diagnosis sparked a short-lived lockdown of a Bondi hostel.

On Thursday afternoon, police cordoned off the Noah’ s Bondi Backpackers as NSW Health locked it down and began testing all residents.

A spokesperson for the Sydney Local Health District on Thursday night confirmed one case had been detected.

“The case is now isolating. At this time, Omicron is not suspected,” they said.

It’s a relief for health authorities, who are already battling to contain at least two large transmission events.

A trivia night at the Oxford Tavern in Petersham has sparked a virus cluster, with at least 44 patrons testing positive to COVID after the November 30 event.

Authorities are also concerned about 140 passengers who embarked on a Sydney Harbour cruise on Friday night. It has so far resulted in five cases of the Omicron variant.

The number of people diagnosed with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in NSW has now topped 40. There were no new Omicron infections on Friday.

NSW Health has also issued an alert for Woody’s Surf Shack Night Club in Byron Bay over several days, with thousands of teenagers celebrating schoolies in the northern rivers holiday spot.

“As Christmas approaches, and more of us gather with families, friends and colleagues to celebrate, it is particularly important to be vigilant,” deputy chief health officer Marianne Gale said. said.

Gatherings should be held outdoors wherever possible, she said, and people with even mild symptoms should not attend or have visitors.

But Premier Dominic Perrottet has urged “confidence, hope and optimism” ahead of the end of most restrictions next week.

From December 15, density limits will be scrapped across NSW, QR check-ins will be required only at high-risk venues, and masks will have to be worn only on public transport, at airports and on planes.

‘Virus spread’ on Gold Coast

Queensland has detected six local virus cases and is investigating a seventh just three days before its border restrictions ease.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said all six confirmed cases, and the seventh, were on the Gold Coast – with evidence of community transmission across the region.

“Today is the day that we’ve been planning for,” she said on Friday morning.

“I can report that we have new community cases here on the Gold Coast and a number of incursions.”

One case is a partially vaccinated man in his 20s who recently moved to Queensland and has been infectious for five days. One of his close contacts is also positive.

Another is a Gold Coast woman who works at Mullumbimby in NSW, with her partner and their child – who goes to Broadbeach State School – also testing positive.

The woman is fully vaccinated and initially tested negative, before a second positive test.

She has been infectious in the community for eight days, while her partner was infectious at a vaccination centre when he was receiving his second jab.

Their second child, who attends Miami State High School, has tested negative.

A Gold Coast disability worker who travelled to Byron Bay to play in a band has also tested positive, as have three other band members who have since travelled to Western Australia.

Ms D’Ath urged Gold Coast locals to wear masks, check-in to venues and get vaccinated. However, the rise was unlikely to trigger stronger restrictions.

“We don’t know the level of transmission that is happening here right now,” she said.

“Just as an indication of what we might expect and why we’re starting to see these incursions happening: NSW has had 63,000 international arrivals since the first of November, who haven’t had to quarantine, and we are seeing NSW cases go up

“It is inevitable that these cases are going to move into Queensland when our borders open on Monday.”

Only 78.1 per cent of more than 507,000 eligible Gold Coast residents are fully vaccinated so far.

Deputy Police Commissioner and Vaccine Co-ordinator Shane Chelepy says figures on Friday would show Queensland had hit 88 per cent first dose, but parts of the Gold Coast hinterland and Nerang were lagging the rest of the state.

“We’re right up to high vaccination rates now. We know we are dealing with severe hesitancy, and it’s got to now come to the point where a person’s desire to be vaccinated overcomes their concern about the vaccine,” he told ABC Radio on Friday.

“As COVID enters Queensland, people will make their own decision and balance that risk.”

Queensland also had two interstate-acquired cases in home quarantine and one case in hotel quarantine on Friday.

-with AAP