Sydney pub linked to COVID cluster, as cases jump again

A trivia night at an inner-west Sydney pub is the source of a new COVID-19 cluster after 44 people were diagnosed with the virus.

It came as NSW’s virus cases jumped up again, with 420 reported on Thursday.

The pub patrons were diagnosed after the trivia night at the popular Oxford Tavern in Petersham on November 30, Sydney Local Health District said on Wednesday night.

“Anyone who was there that night is considered a close contact and must get tested immediately and self-isolate,” it said in a Facebook post.

Fully vaccinated patrons can leave isolation if they have had a negative test on or after December 6, but will need to have another test on Sunday.

“If you have not been fully vaccinated, please remain in isolation until December 12, and have another test on this date,” the post said.

The outbreak came a day after NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant attributed a spike in daily case numbers to increased transmission in large venues such as pubs, clubs and parties as people began socialising freely again.

Most of the 403 cases reported in NSW on Wednesday were from metropolitan Sydney.

The daily case number rose above 400 for the first time since early October, when many restrictions were eased.

NSW Health is also trying to track down 140 people who signed into a Cadman Cruise on Sydney Harbour on Friday night, after five cases were linked to the event.

At least two are suspected to involve the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Dr Chant said transmission was “predominantly occurring in vaccinated individuals” who experienced mild symptoms.

“So my key message is don’t attend any functions if you have any symptoms, however mild,” she said on Wednesday.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the state must accept rises in case numbers, as residents learned to live with the virus.

“It is time to go out and learn to live alongside the virus,” Mr Perrottet said on Wednesday.

“As we start to enjoy life again, as we have in the past, people will contract COVID.”

Despite the surge jump in cases, hospital numbers remain steady. There were 151 virus patients in the state’s hospitals on Thursday, including 25 in intensive care.

-with AAP