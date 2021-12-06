Another wet week as NSW floodwaters linger

Live

Residents have been given the all-clear to return to a northern NSW town that was evacuated last week, but others still face being inundated by floodwaters, with wet weather to continue around the state.

Farmers are bracing for even worse flooding after weeks of heavy rain wreaked havoc on crumbling roads in rural towns along the NSW-Queensland border.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Hugh McDowell says an inland trough in the west of the state will deliver more showers and thunderstorms, with severe storms likely.

The risk of it exacerbating existing flooding is low but Mr McDowell says parts of the state “could see some renewed river rises in places and some isolated heavy falls with these thunderstorms”.

As the trough moves east it could combine with a low developing off the coast, bringing persistent rain and some heavy falls on Thursday and Friday.

The State Emergency Service was kept busy overnight with 198 calls for help, with just more than half of them storm-related calls from the northeast of the state.

The Lachlan and Namoi river systems remain areas of concern.

The SES gave people in Boggabilla the all-clear on Sunday afternoon after flooding eased on the Macintyre River.

Toomelah residents found out on Monday afternoon they could return home.

The border town of Mungindi has been warned to brace for the Barwon River to flood from this weekend.

Wee Waa is emerging from isolation, a week after floodwaters on the Namoi River peaked, with one road into the town reopening.

Others remain cut off by the slowly receding waters.

While some communities face an anxious wait for floods to arrive, others are preparing to clean up.

On a Sunday visit to flood-hit Forbes, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said responding to disasters was “not unfamiliar territory” for his government.

The three times the prime minister has visited Forbes, the town has been affected by drought, fires and now floods.

“The resilience of the people of the central west is something extraordinary,” Mr Morrison said.

NSW Farmers president James Jackson said the additional floodwater could not come at a worse time for farmers who have had to delay harvest due to the soggy conditions.

Significant road damage in the state’s north meant contractors were moving to dryer areas, leaving northern grain farmers facing significant delays before harvesting can start.

Flood warnings are still in place for the Gwydir, Namoi, Macquarie, Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Warrego, Paroo and Barwon rivers.

– AAP