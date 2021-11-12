News State NSW News Two deaths, 286 infections as NSW thoughts turn to travel
nsw travel covid
NSW government changes aim to make clear what happens if people need to cancel or defer travel. Photo: AP
Two deaths and 286 local COVID cases have been reported in NSW, as standards to clearly outline terms and conditions for travel cancellations are revealed.

Case numbers reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, were up 25 on the previous day.

There were two deaths connected with the virus, while one new overseas case was also detected.

There are 236 people with COVID-19 in hospital in NSW – up eight on the previous day’s tally. They include 34 in intensive care.

Across the state, 90.6 per cent of people over 16 are fully vaccinated and 94 per cent of adults have had their first jab.

In the 12-15 age group, more than 80 per cent have had their first dose, and 71 per cent have received both.

Meanwhile, with the final COVID-19 restrictions lifted and people in NSW daring to dream of travelling again, they are being promised simpler regulations if their plans are dashed.

Better Regulation and Innovation Minister Kevin Anderson said during the pandemic the government received thousands of complaints from people who unknowingly agreed to travel cancellation policies they were not happy with.

New information standards will clearly outline key terms and conditions of travel contracts relating to cancellations, refunds and credits, processing fees and any other important exclusions.

“With many of us booking travel across metropolitan and regional NSW, there’s never been a better time to ensure consumers are clear about what happens if they need to cancel or defer travel,” Mr Anderson said.

NSW
