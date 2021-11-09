Virus alarm for funeral as NSW reports 222 cases, four deaths

Live

NSW has recorded 222 local coronavirus cases and four deaths as the state closes in on a 90 per cent full vaccination rate.

There were also two cases from overseas and interstate in Tuesday’s update.

There are 254 virus patients in hospital in NSW, with 42 in intensive care.

The state conducted 66,680 tests on Monday.

People who attended a large funeral and wake in Sydney’s west on the weekend are being urged to get tested for COVID-19 after several positive cases were linked to the events.

The funeral was held at the North Chapel of Pinegrove Memorial Park in Minchinbury on Saturday from 10am and the wake was held at a private residence in Llandilo on Saturday and Sunday.

“Anyone who attended either the funeral or the wake is a close contact and must immediately get tested, self-isolate and follow the close contact advice regardless of the result,” NSW Health said in a statement on Monday night.

Also on Monday, chief health officer Kerry Chant said new NSW Health data showed hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths were all far lower among the fully vaccinated population at the peak of NSW’s Delta outbreak.

Of the 61,800 locally acquired COVID-19 cases with disease onset from June 16 to October 7, the majority had received no vaccine, 9.2 per cent had received one dose, and just 6.1 per cent of cases had received two doses of vaccine.

There were 8660 people hospitalised with the virus, only 5.7 per cent of whom had received two doses of a vaccine, with just 3 per cent of those admitted to intensive care fully vaccinated.

The percentage of eligible people aged 16 and over in NSW with two vaccine doses is 89.9 per cent while 93.9 per cent have had at least one.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said reaching 90 per cent full vaccination, expected for Tuesday, would be “momentous”.

“We’re really getting back to normality here in NSW,” he said.

“That’s a testament to everybody right across the state going out and getting vaccinated.”

Fully vaccinated people can now gather in bigger numbers indoors and outdoors.

School children were allowed assemblies and excursions from Monday under the state’s revised road map.

Teachers who are not fully vaccinated will be suspended.

NSW businesses have density restrictions of one person for every two square metres, and fully-vaccinated diners can book without number limits.

As many as 1000 people can gather outdoors, while stadiums, racecourses, theme parks, zoos, cinemas and theatres can operate at 100 per cent of their fixed-seated capacity.

All unvaccinated NSW residents will have to wait until December 15 or when the state reaches a 95 per cent double-vaccination to enjoy greater freedoms.

