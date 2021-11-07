News State NSW News Community mourns twin girls lost in northern NSW house fire
Updated:
Live

Community mourns twin girls lost in northern NSW house fire

Flowers watered with tears at the scene where twin 4-year-old twins perished in a house fire. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Neighbours have left flowers at the entrance to a northern NSW property where twin girls died following a house fire thought to have started after a candle was left burning.

Police and ambulance paramedics performed CPR on the four-year-old sisters but they were unable to be revived.

Chief Inspector Mick Dempsey said the girls had been asleep as the fire started.

“They were found to be unresponsive,” he told Seven News.

“CPR was performed by police and ambulance personnel but unfortunately the two children could not be revived and they have since passed away.”

A woman was also being treated for shock.

Emergency services were called to the single-storey residence on Mafeking Road in the hamlet of Goonengarry, west of Byron Bay, just after 4am on Sunday after reports two children were suffering from smoke inhalation.

Insp Dempsey said a number of adults were outside the premises, in the vicinity of the house, as the drama unfolded.

There was limited damage to the structure of the premises. However there was some evidence of smoke having filled the bedroom, he added.

The building is part of a multiple-occupancy community, police say.

A bouquet of flowers was left outside the entrance to the property on Sunday afternoon with a note that read: “No words mourning with you.”

Detectives will work with fire investigators to determine the cause of the blaze but say initial reports suggest to them that a candle may have been left burning inside the home.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

At least 100 people killed in inferno from fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone
Search to resume for missing WA swimmer possibly attacked by multiple sharks
white wedding
Kirstie Clements: Hooray for the return of weddings, and the excuse to dress up
John Cleese
The absurd piece of history bringing John Cleese to Australia
Bongiorno
Paul Bongiorno: Scott Morrison’s trustworthiness takes a battering on the world stage
Eat oats every day to get a head start on beating the Christmas battle of the bulge