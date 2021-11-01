NSW reports 135 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Live

There are 135 new local cases of COVID-19 in NSW and four deaths as the border to NSW reopens in what the premier says is “a very important milestone”.

Nearly 600 days after Australia closed its international borders, hundreds of returning international travellers arriving at Sydney airport on Monday were greeted with tears and hugs by family and friends.

QF12 from Los Angeles touched down in Sydney at 6am, with no border or quarantine restrictions for incoming passengers who are fully vaccinated.

Returning Australians were greeted with ‘welcome home’ signs, Tim Tams and native Australian flowers as they emerged from customs.

“It is a great day for our state,” Premier Dominic Perrottet told the Nine Network.

One man told reporters coming home was “a big deal” after being locked out for so long.

“We’re a bit overwhelmed and we just can’t wait to see our families. It will be amazing,” he said.

One woman said she was returning to see her father who was in hospital.

“I haven’t been able to see him for two years and they wouldn’t let me come in any earlier than today — so I got the first flight back,” she said.

Another man told ABC TV it was important to protect people’s lives, “but you’ve gotta bring families together again”.

“I’ve come home to see my mum ’cause she’s not well,” he said.

Initial flights are limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families and parents.

Fully vaccinated passengers don’t have to quarantine in a hotel or at home, paving the way for Australians stranded overseas to return for Christmas.

QF1 (Sydney to London) will be the first Qantas International flight to depart from Sydney at 6.30pm.

Qantas will operate international flights between Sydney and London and Los Angeles, with flights to other destinations in coming weeks.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said many of the national carrier’s international crew had been stood down since March 2020.

“We are back in the air earlier than anticipated thanks to the millions of people who turned out in droves to get vaccinated,” he said.

Now 93.6 per cent of people aged 16 and older have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87.7 per cent of adults are fully jabbed.

Fully jabbed people can now travel freely between Greater Sydney and the regions.

The lifting of intrastate travel restrictions will allow families to reunite for the first time in months and marks the return of regional tourism.

Mr Perrottet said cabinet would meet this week to consider the December 1 deadline when freedoms will be extended to the unvaccinated.

“Ultimately if there are opportunities to bring forward some of those relaxing of restrictions, we will do that as well,” he said.

The premier is pushing for foreign workers to be allowed back into the country amid concerns about labour shortages in the hospitality and agriculture sectors as regional tourism resumes.

“One of the biggest issues they are finding is trade is up 200 per cent but their labour and the staff is down 50 per cent,” Mr Perrottet said.

“We’re focused on returning Australians, but we will get to tourism, skilled labour, as quickly as possible,” he said.

“I don’t control the borders, but I would like to see that this year.”

Monday will also see the state’s vaccine booster program open to adults who received their second jab six months ago or longer and rapid antigen tests are also now available.