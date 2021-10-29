Live

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is reportedly in talks to change the date that unvaccinated adults will be allowed into venues such as cafes, restaurants, stadiums and non-essential retail.

Under the state’s roadmap set out by former premier Gladys Berejiklian, unvaccinated adults would be allowed the same freedoms as fully vaccinated people only from December 1.

However, 2GB radio host Ray Hadley claims the state government is considering changing this fixed date to a 95 per cent double-dose milestone.

“I think you’ll find next week, there’ll be a decision made that they won’t let unvaccinated people into the community until we all get to 95 per cent across NSW,” Mr Hadley said on Friday morning.

He added that certain NSW cabinet members agreed with the new target, but stopped short of naming names.

NSW has more than 86 per cent double-dose vaccine coverage. COVID Live estimates it is on track to reach 90 per cent double-dose coverage by November 6.

Mr Hadley said a 95 per cent milestone would make life more straightforward for many people in NSW.

As it stands, enforcing the vaccination rules has been a grey area and has created a shortage of security guards in Sydney.

In response to anti-vaxxers, the public health order was recently expanded to explicitly penalise using a fake vaccine passport to enter a venue.

Leaving lockdown behind

Mr Perrottet has already brought forward some key reopening dates in the past.

Days after becoming Premier, he increased some of the gathering limits that were set to be introduced on “freedom day”.

He also later brought forward the staggered return of face-to-face learning.

Earlier in October, the Premier said any future lockdowns would “absolutely” be a last resort and even then, they would be highly localised.