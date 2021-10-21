Live

The NSW government will spend almost $3 billion to help the state recover from the “once-in-a-lifetime economiccatastrophe” created by the pandemic.

Treasurer Matt Kean on Thursday unveiled his long-awaited economic recovery plan, which he says will rebuild consumer confidence and target support to industries hard-hit by restrictions.

Ultimately, Mr Kean said, the plan’s aim is to “leave no one behind”.

“We know this was a once-in-a-lifetime economic catastrophe in NSW, but because of our strong health strategy, because of this economic recovery strategy, I’m confident we’ll be able to bounce back better,” he told reporters.

Big ticket items in the package include a $66 million alfresco dining package, $50 million for the performing arts sector, $300 million to fund a COVID-19 learning support program and $130 million to bolster mental health services.

The package includes a well deserved reward for parents, said Dominic Perrottet, who has touted himself as “the premier for families”.

In an expansion of the state’s voucher incentives, $250 per household with be provided to parents to spend on accommodation from March.

That comes on top of $50 accommodation vouchers for every adult in the state announced on Wednesday.

“This program is a big thank you to parents. Every parent who has homeschooled knows the enormous sacrifices and how challenging it’s been during the (past) three months,” Mr Perrottet said.

“We want you to get out with your kids, or take some respite from them and go out with your partner, and in enjoy the best that NSW has to offer.”

