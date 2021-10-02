News State NSW News NSW COVID numbers: 813 positive tests and ten more deaths
Updated:
Live

NSW COVID numbers: 813 positive tests and ten more deaths

Even as COVID continued to take its deadly toll, anti-vaxxers gathered on Friday to denounce restrictions on those who refuse the vaccines. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

NSW has reported 813 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths.

NSW Health’s Jeremy McAnulty says 87.7 per cent of people aged 16 years and over have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 65.2 per cent of the state is fully inoculated.

“Thank you so much for coming forward to get vaccinated to protect yourself, your family and your communities,” Dr McAnulty said on Saturday.

There are currently 1,005 COVID-19 patients in hospital in NSW, with 212 in intensive care units and 99 on ventilators.

Of the 10 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, four people were not vaccinated and five people had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

One man, who acquired his infection at Mount Druitt Hospital had received two doses. He had underlying health conditions. The deaths take the toll for the current NSW outbreak to 362.

NSW Health on Saturday said it had detected virus fragments in sewage at Dareton in the far west, Dungog in the Hunter, Karuah on the mid coast, South Grafton in northern NSW and Bermagui on the south coast.

Casino in lockdown

The town of Casino was placed into lockdown from midnight on Friday until October 11 when the rest of the state will begin reopening gradually.

The stay-at-home order applies to anyone who has been in Casino since September 24.

Meanwhile, non-urgent day surgery will recommence in NSW private health facilities on Tuesday as transmission rates continue to fall.

But non-urgent surgery at NSW public hospitals will remain postponed.

“This is to ensure we retain adequate system capacity, as well as patient, staff and public safety, for the delivery of healthcare services during the COVID-19 response,” NSW Health said on Friday.

“Emergency surgery and urgent elective surgery will continue to be performed in public hospitals during this challenging period.”

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Zoe Daniel
Zoe Daniel: We live in a time when Americans think it’s Australians who are the crazy ones
‘Impressive data’: Push to fast-track COVID pill that appears to cut deaths by half
Rapid antigen Covid-19
No longer ‘zero tolerance’: How Australia’s contact tracing system will change
Nitram
Nitram: Director Justin Kurzel goes where many filmmakers would fear to tread
Tim Ferguson
Tim Ferguson: Coal, climate and the five other most frightening words in the English language
Internet speed Australia property
Why homebuyers rate internet speed more important than ever before