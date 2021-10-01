NSW confirms 15 more deaths, another 864 virus cases

Live

NSW’s toll from its Delta outbreak has topped 350, with 15 more deaths announced on Friday.

There were also another 864 local COVID cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Thursday.

It is the equal highest number of deaths reported in a single day for the state. They were eight women and seven men, aged from their 50s to their 90s, and take the state’s toll from the outbreak that began in mid-June to 352.

Across NSW, 87.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 64 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Elsewhere, NSW politicians are urging the Queensland government to commit to keeping the travel bubble open for border communities after NSW reopens on October 11.

Queensland has set up a border bubble for 17 local government areas in NSW allowing residents who have had one vaccine dose to cross the border for work, education, caregiving, or shopping for essential items.

However, if an LGA is ordered into lockdown, Queensland restricts travel to certain partially vaccinated essential workers.

Currently travel to the state is restricted for residents of Bourke, Broken Hill, Walgett and the Unincorporated Far West, with travel from Kyogle also set to be tightened after the NSW town was ordered into lockdown on Thursday night.

Six border zone politicians, as well as Gurmesh Singh, whose electorate of Coffs Harbour is not in the bubble, have written to Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles asking him to guarantee interstate travel for border zone residents once NSW reopens.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Tweed MP Geoff Provest, Northern Rivers MP Ben Franklin, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, Northern Rivers MLC Catherine Cusack, Ballina MP Tamara Smith and Mr Singh also want the Queensland government to think about unrestricted interstate travel in line with the national plan.

“It would be a travesty if Australians can travel overseas but cannot travel interstate,” they wrote on Friday.

“We ask the Queensland Government to give us this certainty and commit to keeping our border open.”

The MPs said their constituents had suffered almost 18 months of uncertainty, with the past few months of open and shut borders especially difficult for residents who live and work across the two states.

“We write to you in the hope that we can quickly resolve this crisis and restore our community which has been divided for the first time since Federation,” they wrote.

-with AAP