News State NSW News Corruption body to investigate Gladys Berejiklian
Live

Corruption body to investigate Gladys Berejiklian

gladys berejiklian icac
Ms Berejiklian is expected to address the ICAC probe at a briefing on Friday afternoon. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The NSW anti-corruption watchdog will investigate Premier Gladys Berejiklian for potentially breaching public trust by failing to disclose her relationship with embattled former MP Daryl Maguire.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption said in a statement on Friday that it was investigating whether Ms Berejiklian “exercised public functions” in a position of conflict between her public duties and private relationship with Mr Maguire, revealed in late 2020.

A public inquiry on the matter will be held on October 18.

Ms Berejiklian will address the media on Friday afternoon.

-more to come

Topics:

Gladys Berejiklian ICAC NSW
Follow Us

Live News

Queensland border nsw
NSW confirms 15 more deaths, another 864 virus cases
Reopening too soon would be ‘unforgivable’ if Australia’s most vulnerable aren’t vaccinated
covid payments
Treasurer cutting COVID payments to encourage states to open faster, despite lockdown fears
victoria vaccine mandate
All essential workers in Vic ordered to get COVID shots
Craig Kelly spam texts
How did politicians and political parties get my mobile number? And how is that legal?
Michael Pascoe
Michael Pascoe: The scariest story this week, month, year