Driver injured after truck, coal train collide

A truck driver has been flown to hospital after his vehicle collided with a coal train in the Upper Hunter early on Wednesday.

Emergency services arrived at a railway crossing on Turanville Road at Scone about 7am, following reports a coal train and a truck had collided.

They found the 29-year-old driver trapped in his vehicle. He had suffered leg injuries, but was breathing and conscious.

Police said paramedics treated the driver at the scene before he was taken to Scone Hospital to be airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

They told the ABC the train driver was uninjured.

The line is expected to stay closed while the train is assessed for damage.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

