News State NSW News NSW latest: 863 more cases, two local lockdowns to lift
Updated:
Live

NSW latest: 863 more cases, two local lockdowns to lift

nsw virus lockdowns
Byron Bay's latest lockdown will end as planned at midnight Tuesday. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

NSW has another 863 local COVID cases and seven more deaths, as it confirms the end of two more regional lockdowns.

The state’s toll from its Delta outbreak has risen to 316 with the deaths of four women and three men aged from their 40s to their 90s.

Tuesday’s daily tally is up on the 787 cases reported on Monday, but still well below the peak of two weeks ago.

“Although we can see the end is getting closer, we’re still in a situation where we need to be concerned about COVID across NSW and definitely if you’ve got any symptoms at all, go and get tested,” Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

Across the state, 85.7 per cent of the population over the age of 16 has received a first dose of a vaccine and 60.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

NSW is racing towards having 70 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated, which is expected by October 11.

Under its three-stage plan to reopen, announced on Monday, many more freedoms will be restored. They will include small indoor gatherings and the reopening of hospitality venues and hairdressers.

Mr Hazzard also confirmed the lockdowns of the Byron Bay and Tweed shires – sparked by a COVID-positive reality TV show crew member last week – would end at midnight on Tuesday.

“Thankfully we’ve had no further cases of concern, so the public health team have advised that they can come out of lockdown,” he said.

However, three more regional areas were put on notice – Port Macquarie and Muswellbrook, as well as a possible extension of the lockdown in Kempsey. Mr Hazzard said an announcement from NSW Health was possible later on Tuesday for all three local government areas.

“We just need to make some final decisions on that,” he said.

“In the meantime, my strong advice as Health Minister to all of the residents in those areas is to be very cautious where you’re moving around at the moment and to certainly go out and get vaccinated. What we do know – vaccinations work.”

NSW has 1155 COVID patients in its hospitals. For the first time in weeks, that number has not changed since the previous 24 hour period.

There are 213 people in intensive care, one down on Monday’s tally. They include 113 people on ventilators.

Topics:

NSW
Follow Us

Live News

Paul Bongiorno: The government has much to learn from George Washington’s cherry tree
income protection insurance
Weighing up income protection insurance? Get in quick before major changes on October 1
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Masks return as Queensland confirms four local COVID cases
house
‘A little bit scary’: Meet the single mum buying a house with a 2 per cent deposit
victoria lockdown
Victoria confirms 867 local COVID-19 cases, four deaths
NSW freedoms Premier Gladys Berejiklian
New South Wales has a new path out of lockdown. Here’s what rules are changing