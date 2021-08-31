News State NSW News NSW policeman injured in hit and run
Live

NSW policeman injured in hit and run

police officer hit run
A NSW constable who was chasing a stolen ute in the Snowy Mountains region has serious head injuries. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A police officer has serious head injuries after being hit by a car in the southern NSW Snowy Mountains region.

The constable was pursuing a stolen ute on the Monaro Highway at Nimmitabel, about 10 kilometres outside of Cooma on Monday night.

Police say the ute then stopped, the driver got out of the car and started to run.

The pursuing police officers also stopped and the male constable gave chase.

The fleeing man then got into a white sedan which hit the policeman.

The constable has serious head injuries. He was treated at the scene before being flown to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.

A crime scene has been established as investigations into the crash get underway by officers from Monaro Police District.

Police will address the media later on Tuesday.

Topics:

NSW
Follow Us

Live News

covid canberra
ACT lockdown extended after 13 more COVID cases
COVID vaccination
How long does immunity last after COVID vaccination? And do we need booster shots?
petrol prices
‘Strange market’: Petrol prices reach record high in Sydney as servos defend profits
Australian 4x100m men’s relay team breaks world record in Tokyo pool
NSW records another 1164 local cases and three deaths
Dwayne Johnson doppelgängers
Celebrity doppelgangers: Dwayne ‘The Cop’ Johnson and Scarlett Johansson