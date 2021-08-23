Police issue $35,000 in fines over churchgoers’ COVID breach

Live

NSW Police have issued 31 fines after finding a crowd at a church service in a COVID hotspot area in Sydney’s west on Sunday night.

Police went to Christ Embassy Sydney church in Blacktown about 7.30pm on Sunday after being tipped off about a gathering in breach of public health orders.

They found a group of about 60 adults and children inside the Fourth Avenue building, involved in a sermon.

Police say there was no QR code at the entrance and some of the congregation came from other COVID-19 hot-spot local government areas, including Canterbury-Bankstown, Fairfield and Liverpool.

Thirty adults were fined $1000 each and the church was slapped with a $5000 penalty.

Police Minister David Elliott said he was “quite stunned” by the reckless behaviour, saying if major cathedrals could stream services then suburban churches can as well.

“Churches are there to profess the message of hope and love and to have those people endanger communities … is extraordinary,” he told Sydney radio 2GB on Monday.

Earlier, there were eight arrests and more than 50 fines issued after hundreds of people gathered at the Queensland-NSW border on Sunday to protest changes to entry requirements between the states.

Among them was a man on a large white horse.

NSW Police said protesters had crossed the border between Queensland at Coolangatta and NSW at Tweed Heads.

Mr Elliott said he was incredibly disappointed in the selfish actions of the border protesters.

“Communities across NSW are sick and tired of the abhorrent actions of the minority. We have seen this sort of behaviour result in further lockdowns; the very thing these individuals are protesting against,” he said on Sunday.

“There is no doubt in my mind that we risk seeing lockdowns extended, affecting the entirety of NSW, because of actions such as what we’ve seen this afternoon.

The fines came as virus measures were tightened across Sydney. People in hotspots are subject to a night-time curfew and everyone in NSW must wear masks outside their homes.

After two consecutive days of COVID-19 case numbers topping 800, a raft of public health rules began at 12.01am on Monday.

Another mass vaccination hub will open on Monday at Penrith Panthers. Residents of that western Sydney local government area aged 16-39 will have priority for Pfizer shots.

Meanwhile, hardware stores such as Bunnings, office supply stores and other retail premises must close in hotspot LGAs except for click-and-collect purchases, and all exams and education activities will move online, except the HSC.

All of NSW is in lockdown and police have ramped up enforcement of restrictions as authorities battle to contain the spread of the Delta strain.

As case numbers mount and the elimination of COVID-19 in NSW becomes unfeasible, Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the health system retained plenty of capacity to handle sick patients.

Lockdown settings will remain in place in regional NSW until at least August 28 and in greater Sydney until at least September 30.

-with AAP