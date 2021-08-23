‘Public health enemy No.1’: Police hunt for COVID-positive man

Live

NSW Police are hunting for a COVID-positive man who has allegedly failed to isolate after being diagnosed with the virus.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant has also taken the unusual step of making an official statement under the Public Health Act warning the public about 27-year-old Anthony Karam.

Police say Mr Karam was told he had the virus on August 14, and ordered to quarantine.

However, NSW Health was subsequently unable to contact him. Police later found he had provided a false address.

They allege Mr Karam has failed to isolate as directed and accuse him of numerous breaches of public health orders. He is yet to be located.

“He reneged and failed to comply with the arrangements he had made,” a police spokeswoman told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph, describing Mr Karam as “public health enemy No.1”.

She said Mr Karam presented a danger to the community as he was unwell and was coughing when he was last seen.

Mr Karam is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, with an olive complexion. He is about 170 centimetres tall and of a thin build. He has short dark hair, brown eyes, a beard and moustache.

He is known to frequent the areas of Greenacre, Wentworth Point and Parramatta.

“This 27-year-old chap who has apparently expressed the view that he doesn’t care less whether he spreads the virus is one example of the worst of the worst,” Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on Saturday.

Anyone who sees Mr Karam is urged not to approach him but to instead call 000 immediately.

Anyone with information about Anthony’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.