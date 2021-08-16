‘Disturbingly high’: Another 478 cases, eight deaths in NSW

Live

NSW has posted yet another grim pandemic record, with another 478 local coronavirus cases and eight more fatalities.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian described Monday’s update as “disturbingly high”.

“We can’t stress enough how hard all of us have to work to reduce

these numbers, to reduce the growth of the spread and make sure we are all staying home unless we absolutely have to otherwise,” she said.

The fatalities reported on Monday include a 15-year-old boy who also had pneumococcal meningitis. Osama Suduh, 15, was from south-west Sydney, and died at Sydney Children’s Hospital on Sunday night.

Chief health officer Kerry Chant said Osama died of pneumococcal, but also had COVID.

“The death of anyone is tragic and it stresses the gravity of the situation that I have announced the seven deaths, and can I extend my personal sympathies to the families and friends of the patients,” she said.

The other deaths were:

A man in his 80s from south-west Sydney, who died at Campbelltown Hospital;

A man in his 40s from south-west Sydney, who died at Liverpool Hospital;

A woman in her 70s from Sydney’s northern suburbs, who died at Royal North Shore Hospital;

A woman in her 80s from Sydney’s inner-west, who died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. She was a resident of the Wyoming Residential Aged Care Facility and is the third death linked to this cluster.

A man in his 70s from south-west Sydney, who died at Liverpool Hospital. He was a patient in the geriatric ward at the hospital and is the eighth death linked to this outbreak.

A man in his 80s from south-west Sydney, who died at Campbelltown Hospital.

A man in his 80s from western Sydney died at Nepean Hospital.

The death toll from the Delta outbreak that began in Sydney’s east in mid-June has now risen to at least 55.

Ms Berejiklian said two of the latest to die had had single doses of COVDI vaccines. The others were unvaccinated.

“We know the vaccines are working. It is important for us all to protect our loved ones and ourselves by getting vaccinated,” she said.

“When you do get vaccinated, it takes two to three weeks for that first dose to take effect, so don’t assume you’re protected as soon as you get the jab.”

Of Monday’s cases, 91 spent at least part of their infectious period in the community. The isolation status of a further 290 is under investigation.

Ms Berejiklian said authorities remained most concerned about Marylands, Guildford, Granville, Blacktown, Mount Druitt, Yagoona,

Greenacre and Bankstown.

“These are the suburbs where the growth is continuing and we need people in those communities to just stay home,” she said.

“Don’t leave your house. Don’t cut corners, unless you absolutely have to, we just want people to stay still.”

In western NSW, the communities in west Dubbo, the Walgett area and the remote communities in far western NSW – many with high Indigenous populations – are also of concern. Thirty-five of Monday’s infections were in western NSW.

From Monday, NSW will start a program of vaccinating 100,000 authorised workers in the key local government areas of concern. But Ms Berejiklian said anyone aged 16-39 in those areas would also be invited to get a shot this week.

-more to come