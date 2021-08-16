News State NSW News Man charged over Sydney COVID guard attack
Man charged over Sydney COVID guard attack

A man has been charged after allegedly driving at a security guard at a testing clinic in Sydney. Photo: AAP
A man has been charged after allegedly driving at a security guard at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Sydney’s south.

Police say the 61-year-old man attended a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at Sutherland on Sunday morning and ignored directions from staff before becoming verbally abusive toward a security guard.

When he was told to leave the clinic, he allegedly drove his vehicle toward the security guard before crashing into two signs and driving off.

He was arrested a short time later at a Jannali home and charged with operating a vehicle so as to harass or intimidate a person, negligent driving and behaving in an offensive manner in a public place.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court September 24.

The security guard was not physically injured during the incident.

Topics:

NSW
