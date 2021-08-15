NSW Police seek leads in Woy Woy woman’s death

Live

Police are appealing for information after a woman’s body was found on the NSW Central Coast.

Emergency services converged on Spike Milligan Bridge on Blackwall Road at Woy Woy after a passer-by spotted the body in mangroves.

The 42-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was found about 250 metres south of the bridge in shallow waters and near an apparently abandoned bicycle.

A crime scene was established early in the afternoon and will be examined by specialist officers.

An investigation has been launched into the woman’s death and a brief will be prepared for the Coroner.

Police are appealing for anyone who was riding or walking along the cycleway and noticed the woman on a purple bike, or has dashcam vision, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

