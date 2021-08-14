NSW records 466 new local COVID cases, toughens lockdown rules

Live

New South Wales has recorded an “extremely concerning” 466 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 over the past day, Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed on Saturday morning, while announcing a tougher lockdown restrictions.

At least 60 of those cases were not in isolation and moving around teh community, “but that is likely to go up given the number of cases are under investigation”, Ms Berejklian told a media conference.

The state had 130,000 test overnight, she said, describing the situation as “extremely concerning”.

Four deaths were recorded overnight.

“As I say every day we read out the statistics but behind each statistic is a human being with loved ones they have left behind and a heart goes out to all of them in this tragic circumstances”, Ms Berejiklian said.

Compliance crackdown, tough new rules

The Premier announced tougher new lockdown restrictions for Sydney residents.

From Monday, there will be 500 extra ADF offices on the ground following a request by New South Wales police, Ms Berejklian said, as well as “enhanced random checkpoints at key roads”.

“Police have every ability with that increased presence to clamp down on people doing the wrong thing,” Ms Berejiklian said.

From Monday, police will have the power to hand out fines of $5000 for a breach of quarantine, $5,000 on the spot for lying on a permit or to a contact tacer, $3000 on the spot for breaching the two person exercise rule in any way, and $3000 on the spot for breaching rules going into regional New South Wales without a permit.

In greater Sydney and other lockdown areas, but not the local government areas of concern, the 10 kilometre rule will come down to 5km.

“So you can do activity within your local government area but instead of 10km from your home, it will be 5km from your home and that’s for all of greater Sydney,” Ms Berejkilian said.

People in affected local government areas (LGAs) will need to register their ‘single buddies’ to stop people “abusing that rule”, she said.

The Premier blamed lockdown rule-breakers for the crackdown.

“Many people know that but unfortunately some people were trying to get around the rules imposed,” she said.

More to come …