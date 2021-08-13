News State NSW News Double homicide suspect related to his victims
Updated:
Live

Double homicide suspect related to his victims

NSW Police arrest 46-year-old man hours after double homicide Photo AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

NSW Police arrested a “very close relative” of double homicide victims in Oberon, NSW, on Friday.

The 46-year-old man told a work colleague on Friday he had harmed members of his family, Acting Superintendent Bruce Grassick said.

“It appears to have happened overnight but we are still piecing together the timeline. He is assisting with our inquiries,” he said.

“We know they are very close relatives.”

NSW Police found the bodies of an elderly man and woman with stab wounds Friday morning in the small town three hours west of Sydney.

The man, who does not typically live at the Oberon home, was arrested a few hours later in the Sydney suburb of Penrith.

He is currently in the Nepean Hospital being treated for minor injuries where he remains under police guard.

The family were not known to police before the incident, Acting Supt Grassick said.

Topics:

Crime Police
Follow Us

Live News

Vaccine Mandate Scale Weighing Options Concept
Could a France-style vaccine mandate for public spaces work here? Legally, yes, but it’s complicated
wages-growth
Workers hunkering down as jobs recovery unravels amid Delta blues
George Christensen
Why the government won’t (and can’t) take more action on George Christensen
Australians intending to get vaccinated soars to almost 80 per cent in latest outbreak
daniel-craig
Bond, the next James Bond: Here’s who is in the running to take over the coveted role of 007
Myer
Myer reveals huge profit rebound. But is it too good to be true?