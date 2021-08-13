Live

NSW Police arrested a “very close relative” of double homicide victims in Oberon, NSW, on Friday.

The 46-year-old man told a work colleague on Friday he had harmed members of his family, Acting Superintendent Bruce Grassick said.

“It appears to have happened overnight but we are still piecing together the timeline. He is assisting with our inquiries,” he said.

“We know they are very close relatives.”

NSW Police found the bodies of an elderly man and woman with stab wounds Friday morning in the small town three hours west of Sydney.

The man, who does not typically live at the Oberon home, was arrested a few hours later in the Sydney suburb of Penrith.

He is currently in the Nepean Hospital being treated for minor injuries where he remains under police guard.

The family were not known to police before the incident, Acting Supt Grassick said.