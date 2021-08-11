News State NSW News Man punches Sydney COVID-19 worker
covid test punch
A woman was approached by an unmasked man while she was working at a Sydney COVID-19 testing site. Photo: NSW Police
A frontline healthcare worker has been assaulted by a man while working at a COVID-19 testing site in Sydney’s north-west.

Police say the woman was approached by an unmasked man while she was working at a Dundas testing site on Monday afternoon.

The man began filming the 31-year-old worker on his mobile phone while verbally abusing her about vaccinations.

Police say the man then dislodged the woman’s mask and punched her in the head.

He fled after several people who were waiting to get tested jumped out of their cars to help the woman. She was was treated at the scene and didn’t require hospitalisation.

Police have released images of a man they want to question.

He is described as of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, aged in his 30s, about 165 centimetres tall with a medium build.

He has black curly hair and two moles on his right cheek and was wearing blue jeans and a grey top with black sleeves.

Topics:

NSW
